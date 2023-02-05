Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a co-chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, said Sunday that GOP members of his bipartisan group are ready to break with their party leadership on some aspects of the debt ceiling negotiations but they remain committed to attaching some spending cuts.
"We can't have a clean debt ceiling increase," Fitzpatrick told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," indicating that it is still a red line for moderate and swing-district Republicans.
In the same interview, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, the caucus's other co-chair, pushed back on the White House's previous assertions that it would not negotiate on the debt ceiling.
"I think it's irresponsible not to have the conversation, just like it's irresponsible to default on our responsibilities as a country and put the full faith and credit United States at risk," the New Jersey Democrat said.
Gottheimer said the Problem Solvers Caucus is working on backup options if talks between Biden and McCarthy fall apart.
"Our hope, of course, is that leadership and the White House are able to work something out," he said. "But we have to ... keep working because the worst thing that could happen is we get to a point this summer where, suddenly, we can't raise the debt ceiling, and the full faith and credit of the United States is at risk, and we don't pay our debts. That's unacceptable."
Fitzpatrick said the caucus's goal is to "have a failsafe option in the backdrop that will be ready to go to make sure that we get this job done."
He would not specify what spending cuts he believes are necessary, instead arguing that the entire structure of the debt ceiling should be changed.
"Rather than have a numerical dollar amount -- which doesn't make any sense, we just end up raising it every other year -- is convert it to something like a debt-to-GDP ratio, a number that could be agreed to, have a cure period thereafter. And if that cure does not occur, certain guardrails go up on discretionary spending," Fitzpatrick said.
