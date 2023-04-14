A slew of 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls are traveling to Indianapolis on Friday for a National Rifle Association convention at which they will court gun rights activists in the wake of mass shootings in Kentucky and Tennessee in recent days.

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence -- the former ticket-mates who have split over Trump's actions leading up to and during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol -- will both attend the gathering, potentially putting the two in the same room for the first time since leaving office.

