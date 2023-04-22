Several Republican presidential hopefuls are slated to speak at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's spring kickoff event Saturday as they look to court Christian conservatives amid signs the 2024 GOP primary is intensifying.

The event, hosted by one of the state's leading conservative political advocacy groups, offers declared and prospective candidates an opportunity to make inroads with a critical voting bloc in the state that will hold the first 2024 nominating contest on the Republican side. The forum also takes place as abortion once again dominates the political landscape with a legal fight over a medication abortion drug playing out in the courts less than a year after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

