Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said Sunday he is "running distinctively on my vision for this country" and not his biography or business credentials when asked why he believes he can win the party's nomination as a political outsider and relatively unknown figure to most Americans.

"We're in the middle of this national identity crisis, where if you ask most people my age, really any age -- what does it mean to be an American today? -- you get a blank stare in response. And I think that is the vacuum at the heart of our national soul," Ramaswamy told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on "State of the Union."

CNN's Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

