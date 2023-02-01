Congressional Democrats are betting that a coordinated offense is their best defense against the coming Republican investigative onslaught.

Democrats on Capitol Hill, at the White House, in agencies and in outside political groups are gearing up to do battle with the Republican committee chairs probing all corners of the Biden administration as well as the Biden family's financial dealings.

