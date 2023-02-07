A new global ransomware campaign has hit at least 3,800 victims, including hundreds in the US, according to crowdsourced data reviewed by CNN, prompting warnings from European and US cybersecurity officials.

Only four of those victims, however, have paid ransoms so far, according to "Ransomwhere," a platform built by cybersecurity researchers to track ransomware attacks. And the extent to which the ransomware -- which encrypts computers and demands a payoff -- has disrupted operations at the victim organizations, if at all, is unclear.

