Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York on Sunday defended Dianne Feinstein and her ability to serve in the Senate amid calls from some Democrats for the longest-serving female US senator in history to step down.

Gillibrand, who serves with Feinstein on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that her colleague from California still asks "some of the most searing, pointed questions of anyone on that committee" and she considers her a "role model and a mentor."

CNN's Adrienne Winston and Andrew Millman contributed to this report.

