With the help of the FBI, German and Ukrainian police last week searched the properties of two suspected "core members" of a global cybercrime gang that has cost US victims tens of millions of dollars, European officials said Monday.

German police officers raided a German citizen's house, while Ukrainian police searched properties in the capital Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv, European Union law enforcement agency Europol said.

