Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia signed legislation Friday that will create an oversight commission with the power to remove local prosecutors and district attorneys from their jobs. The measure has been heavily criticized by Democrats, including an Atlanta-area DA, who is seriously weighing charges in connection with former President Donald Trump's actions in Georgia during the 2020 election.

Prior to the signing, Kemp's office said that the measure, known as SB 92, would create "an oversight mechanism for district attorneys and solicitors-general across Georgia to ensure accountability in upholding constitution and statutory duties."

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

