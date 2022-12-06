Georgia voters cast ballots in final midterm test of Trump's influence

Voting stickers at a polling location in Atlanta are pictured here during the runoff election on December 6.

 Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Georgia voters are casting their final judgments in the runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker in a contest that will shape the balance of power in the Democratic-controlled Senate next year.

It closes out a difficult midterm cycle for Republicans -- who won the House majority but saw their hopes for Capitol Hill dominance dashed by the troubled candidacies of some Donald Trump-backed Senate nominees.

