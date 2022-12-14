Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has called on state lawmakers to eliminate general election runoffs.

"Georgia is one of the only states in country with a General Election Runoff," Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement on Wednesday. "We're also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I'm calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms."

