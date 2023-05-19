Washington (CNN) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, announced remote workdays for her staff in August and asked judges to refrain from in-person hearings for parts of that month, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

The letter, first reported by The New York Times, is the latest indication that Willis is likely to make her charging decisions public during that timeframe in August. She previously alerted law enforcement officials that she would announce whether anyone will face charges between July 11 and September 1.

