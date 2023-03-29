The Georgia state legislature on Wednesday passed an elections bill that would make it a felony for local election offices to accept private funds.

Violations of SB 222, which is headed to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to sign, would result in a felony punished by at least one year in prison and a fine of at least $10,000.

