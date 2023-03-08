Georgia's Republican-led state legislature is considering a set of bills that would establish a commission with the power to remove prosecutors and district attorneys from their posts.

Republicans, including Gov. Brian Kemp, say additional oversight is necessary to prevent "soft on crime" prosecutors from endangering Georgians. But Democrats are taking note of the timing -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is deciding whether to pursue indictments following her office's investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia -- as well as the fact that several GOP champions of the effort, including current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, have been targeted in Willis' investigation.

