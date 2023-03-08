They have also raised concerns about undermining the will of the voters and removing minority prosecutors.
House Bill 231 would create the "Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission, which shall have the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of appointed or elected district attorneys or solicitors-general."
The commission would consist of eight members. Five would be on an investigative panel tasked with investigating "alleged conduct constituting grounds for discipline" and the other three would be a part of a hearing panel that adjudicates charges and issues "disciplinary and incapacity orders."
The standards of conduct that would justify a prosecutor's removal include mental and physical incapacity, being convicted of a crime and "conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the office into disrepute."
The House bill passed in a 98-75 vote on Monday and now heads to the state Senate, which passed similar legislation, SB 92, last week.
And House Bill 229, which was introduced early in February, would lower the threshold required to initiate a recall of a prosecutor to just 2% of voters, while other state offices would have to garner 15% or 30%.
But Willis, the first woman and first Black woman to lead the Fulton County district attorney's office, observed in testimony before the state Senate Judiciary Committee last month that "this bill was never deemed necessary until an historic thing happened in 2020. And let's just talk about it and tell the truth," saying that in 2020, Georgia went from having five minority district attorneys to 14.
She said it was "dangerous" to undo decisions made by voters over policy disagreements and, in a recent interview with The New York Times, flatly characterized the bills as racist.
State Sen. Bill Cowsert, a Republican, angrily rejected Willis' argument during the February hearing.
"For you to come in here and try to make this about racism, that this bill is directed at any district attorney or solicitor because of racism, is absurd, and it's offensive, and it's a racist statement on its own."
CNN has reached out to Willis for comment.
On Truth Social, Trump championed legislators who "want to make it easier to remove and replace local rogue prosecutors who are incompetent, racist, or unable to properly do their job" but did not refer to Willis' investigation into efforts around the 2020 election.
Georgia state Sen. Nabilah Islam, a Democrat, told CNN that the commission created by the legislation would not "reflect the state's diversity and instead will be stacked with Republican loyalists who want to overturn the will of the local voters who elect their district attorney."
"Right now, we have one district attorney who is investigating election interference by Trump and many Republicans, some of whom serve in the legislature," she added. "It's not coincidental SB 92 is introduced at a time when minority district attorneys now represent more than 50% of the Georgia population. Their voters elected them to use their discretion to prioritize violent crime and not prosecute women, doctors and low-level offenses like marijuana possession."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.