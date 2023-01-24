A judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to publicly release a special grand jury report detailing Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to upend the 2020 election in Georgia and its conclusions on whether the former president should face criminal charges.

The special grand jury, barred from issuing indictments, penned the highly anticipated final report as a culmination of its seven months of work, which included interviewing witnesses from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

