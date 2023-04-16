Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says GOP can't be 'distracted' by Trump investigations if it wants to win in 2024

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the state Capitol in Atlanta, Jan. 25, 2023.

 Alex Slitz/AP

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a message for his fellow Republicans looking to win back the White House: "We cannot get distracted."

"We have to tell people, No. 1, what we're for. No. 2, that we're going to be focused on the future and what we're going to do for the voters in our state or the American people. And then, No. 3, we have to do a simple thing: We have to win," Kemp told CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday on "State of the Union."

