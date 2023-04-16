Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says GOP can't be 'distracted' by Trump investigations if it wants to win in 2024

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a message for his fellow Republicans looking to win back the White House: "We cannot get distracted."
"We have to tell people, No. 1, what we're for. No. 2, that we're going to be focused on the future and what we're going to do for the voters in our state or the American people. And then, No. 3, we have to do a simple thing: We have to win," Kemp told CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday on "State of the Union."
Trump, currently seen as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, has repeatedly argued since leaving office that Republicans cannot succeed -- either at the ballot box or legislatively -- if they turn a blind eye to the past. But candidates who backed his false election claims did poorly in the midterm elections last fall in key swing states Trump will need to win back the White House in 2024.
"I can't control what the judicial branch is doing or what a local prosecutor is doing in many ways, but what we can control ... is what we're focused on," Kemp said Sunday.
"If we get distracted and talk about other things that the Democrats want to talk about, like these investigations -- regardless of what you think about the politics of those -- if we get distracted every day and let the media just talk about that, that only helps Joe Biden," he added. "It does not give us a path for Republicans to win."
Asked by Tapper if Trump was unelectable nationwide, Kemp demurred.
Kemp said Sunday that Republicans will need to draw a distinction with what he referred to as "the disaster of the Biden administration" to win next year, pointing to border security, high inflation and energy policy.
"I think we're going to have a lot of good candidates that, if they focus on those things, we have got a great chance of winning the White House in 2024," the governor said.
