Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears before grand jury on 2020 election interference

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp testified for roughly three hours on November 15 before an Atlanta-area special grand jury.

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp testified for roughly three hours on Tuesday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

A judge previously said Kemp, who sailed to reelection last week, would not have to testify until after the midterm elections. Judge Robert McBurney, who oversees the grand jury, rejected Kemp's earlier efforts to quash his subpoena, but said there would be limits to the questions Kemp could be asked.

