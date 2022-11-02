Georgia GOP secretary of state dismisses Abrams' concerns over election accessibility

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday dismissed Stacey Abrams' concerns over election accessibility in Georgia.

 Joe Raedle/Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Georgia's top election official on Wednesday dismissed Stacey Abrams' concerns over election accessibility there, blasting the state's Democratic gubernatorial candidate's criticism of new voting rules as "silly."

"Her argument -- it's silly. It doesn't make sense. It's not logical. You're having record turnout," Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told CNN's Poppy Harlow on "CNN This Morning."

CNN's Gregory Krieg contributed to this report.

