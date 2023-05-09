The Georgia Bulldogs football team declined an invitation to visit the White House next month to celebrate their second consecutive national championship, according to a statement from the University of Georgia Athletic Association.

"The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12," the statement read. "Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward."

