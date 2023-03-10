Embattled Rep. George Santos on Friday said he was "innocent" of an allegation that he had orchestrated a credit card skimming operation in 2017 in Seattle that led to the guilty plea and deportation of a Brazilian man.

"Innocent," the New York Republican told reporters on Capitol Hill. "Never did anything of criminal activity, and I have no mastermind event."

