wire George Santos' family members identified as bond backers By Mark Morales and Lauren del Valle, CNN Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago (CNN) — A federal judge on Thursday unsealed the identities of the co-signers on embattled Rep. George Santos' $500,000 bond that allowed the New York Republican to stay out of federal custody after he was charged in a 13-count indictment.The guarantors were listed as Elma Santos Preven and Gercino Dos Santos, according to signatures on the court documents that were unsealed.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
