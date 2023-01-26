The former boyfriend of New York Rep. George Santos says the Long Island Republican facing growing calls to resign for extensively lying about his past will never do so, even as he faces multiple investigations, including into his finances.

"His ego is too big. He's not gonna resign. If they don't find out something to get him (to leave) he's not gonna do it. That's for sure, knowing the person that he is," Pedro Vilarva told CNN's Erin Burnett Thursday on "OutFront."

