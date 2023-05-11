Republican Rep. George Santos' deal with Brazilian authorities to avoid prosecution in a 2008 fraud case is expected to be finalized Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, according to documents viewed by CNN.

Prosecutors proposed a deal with Santos in which he would pay a fine to the state of Rio de Janeiro and reimburse the victim for the full amount he defrauded, adjusted for inflation.

