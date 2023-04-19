The US manufacturer of the generic version of a medication abortion drug sued the Biden administration Wednesday, the latest legal development in the dramatic court fight over abortion pills.

The company GenBioPro alleges that the US Food and Drug Administration has violated the Constitution's Due Process Clause and other laws in how the agency has responded to recent court orders halting the approval of the generic version of the drug, mifepristone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.