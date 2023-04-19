The US manufacturer of the generic version of a medication abortion drug sued the Biden administration Wednesday, the latest legal development in the dramatic court fight over abortion pills.
The company GenBioPro alleges that the US Food and Drug Administration has violated the Constitution's Due Process Clause and other laws in how the agency has responded to recent court orders halting the approval of the generic version of the drug, mifepristone.
GenBioPro is seeking a court order that would require the FDA to go through certain procedural steps laid out under federal law before declaring its mifepristone product unapproved. The company is also asking the court to bar the federal government from taking enforcement actions against the company before the FDA had gone through statutory process of withdrawing or suspending the drug.
The new lawsuit was filed in federal court in Maryland and sets up a third legal battlefront over access to abortion pills.
The Supreme Court is currently considering whether to freeze the court orders that emerged from a separate lawsuit, filed by anti-abortion activists in Texas, that would undo the 2019 approval of the generic version of the drug and reverse other steps the FDA has taken in recent years to make abortion pills easier to obtain. Those orders have been paused by Supreme Court until 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, while the justices decide whether the Texas case rulings should be kept on hold for a longer period of time.
