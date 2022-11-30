Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday touted the "tireless" work of Justice Department investigators and prosecutors that resulted in the conviction of several members of the Oath Keepers militia for crimes related to the January 6 US Capitol assault, including two leaders who were found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

"As the verdict of this case makes clear, the department will work tirelessly to hold accountable those responsible for crimes related to the attack on our democracy on January 6, 2021," Garland said.

