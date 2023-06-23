Washington (CNN) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday rejected claims that the Justice Department interfered in the yearslong criminal probe into Hunter Biden, saying that the United States attorney in Delaware, a Trump appointee, had “complete authority” over the investigation.

In congressional testimony publicly released on Thursday, two IRS whistleblowers who worked on the probe alleged to lawmakers that the president’s son had been given preferential treatment by the Justice Department.

