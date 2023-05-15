Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking a Georgia court to dismiss Donald Trump's request to toss the final report and evidence from a special grand jury that spent months investigating efforts by the former president and his allies attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

The district attorney's office also argued on Monday that a new judge should not be assigned to hear the arguments from the Trump team, nor should a hearing be held on the matter.

