The nationwide manhunt for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's one-time chief of staff Roy McGrath has ended with the fugitive wounded in a "shooting incident" involving an FBI agent, according to the bureau.

McGrath was taken into custody in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area on Monday, according to a source briefed on the matter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.