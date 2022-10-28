The increase in threats to US lawmakers over the last two years has also extended to family members, according to federal law enforcement officials, but a lack of federal protection for families is frustrating some members of Congress.

After the attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger told CNN in an interview on Friday that the threats against his own family included one that mentioned killing his young child.

