False claims and conspiracy theories about voting and the election process swirled on social media as Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday.

The disinformation was driven by Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures seized on technical problems in some key states to baselessly suggest there had been intentional malfeasance. Trump also made a baseless claim of mass voter fraud.

