Former US Rep. Patricia Schroeder of Colorado, a longtime Democratic congresswoman who championed women's rights, has died. She was 82.

Schroeder died Monday night in a hospital in Celebration, Florida, surrounded by her family, her daughter, Jamie Cornish, confirmed to CNN. The cause was complications from a stroke, Cornish said.

