Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was released from jail on Wednesday after serving roughly four months for his role in a decade-long tax fraud scheme.

Weisselberg, who remains loyal to former President Donald Trump, was sentenced in January to five months in jail as part of a plea deal, which involved him pleading guilty to 15 felonies and testifying against his former employer at the criminal tax fraud trial.

CNN's Julian Cummings contributed to this report.

