Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd launches 2024 bid for GOP presidential nomination

(CNN) — Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd on Thursday launched a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, joining a crowded field looking to challenge front-runner former President Donald Trump.

“This morning, I filed to be the Republican nominee for president of the United States. This is a decision that my wife and I decided to do because we live in complicated times, and we need common sense,” Hurd said on CBS.

