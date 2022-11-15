wire Former President Donald Trump files to run in 2024 By Fredreka Schouten, CNN Nov 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed his paperwork establishing his candidacy to run for the presidency again in 2024.Trump's paperwork landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he was expected to make his announcement at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida waterfront estate.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Government Bus system feeling staffing pinch Public Safety Teen hospitalized after receiving gunshot wound to the leg Government City to use ARPA funds to buy property next to Discovery Center +2 Education School substitute certification requirement eases More Local News → 0:58 Snow Exits Today 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video Beloved 7-year-old 'Hulk' of Butte battles terminal cancer with community's love National Video Some details emerge in homicide of four University of Idaho students, many questions remain 0:48 National Video Little Shop of Horrors - TikTok promos (Phil 413 Productions)
