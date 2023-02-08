Former Pence chief of staff: FBI search of Pence home for any more classified material 'not too far off'

Former Vice President Mike Pence visits Fox News Channel studios on November 16, 2022 in New York City.

 John Lamparski/Getty Images

Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, suggested Wednesday that an FBI search of Pence's Indiana home for any additional classified materials is "not too far off into the future."

"There have been conversations about a consensual search to be conducted, and I presume that's not too far off into the future," Short told CNN's Jake Tapper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.