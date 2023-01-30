Vice President Kamala Harris will present the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to two former NASA astronauts in a White House ceremony Tuesday, according to a White House official and NASA.

Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken will be awarded for their "for bravery in NASA's SpaceX Demonstration Mission-2 (Demo-2) to the International Space Station in 2020," NASA said in a news release. The ceremony will mark the first Congressional Space Medal of Honors awarded since 2006.

CNN's Jack Forrest and Jackie Wattles contributed to this report.

