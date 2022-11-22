John Y. Brown Jr., the former Democratic governor of Kentucky, has died at age 88.

"Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over," Pamela Brown, CNN's anchor and senior Washington correspondent, said in a statement.

