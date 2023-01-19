Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is likely to decide within the next two weeks whether he will run for Senate, a person close to Daniels said -- a campaign that would position the state's 2024 GOP primary as a test of the lasting influence of Trumpism in a deep-red state.

Rep. Jim Banks, a Donald Trump-aligned conservative from northeastern Indiana, has already entered the race. And the Club for Growth launched a preemptive ad attacking the 73-year-old Daniels, labeling him an "old guard Republican" who is "all out of fight."

