Former Georgia state senator subpoenaed to testify before grand jury in 2020 election probe

Former Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan subpoenaed.

 Dustin Chambers/Reuters/File

(CNN) — Former Georgia Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan received subpoenas to testify before a Fulton County grand jury later this month, she told CNN.

The subpoenas to Jordan and independent journalist George Chidi are the strongest indication yet that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis intends to seek indictments in her criminal probe into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

