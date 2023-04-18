Former Fugees rapper Pras Michel testified in his own trial Tuesday, telling the jury that money he received from a Malaysian businessman to set up a picture with then-President Barack Obama was "free money."

The government has alleged that Michel unlawfully used funds over several years from Malaysian billionaire Jho Low to expand Low's influence in the US, including to try and dissuade the Justice Department from investigating Low.

