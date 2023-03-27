Jury selection in the federal trial of former Fugees rapper Pras Michel began Monday, kicking off what is expected to be a weekslong trial that could feature testimony from high-ranking politicians, famous actors and business moguls.

The Grammy-winning artist is accused of making 2012 campaign donations to groups backing then-President Barack Obama without disclosing that the money came from Malaysian billionaire Jho Low. Prosecutors allege that Low funneled more than $21 million to Michel, who in turn used straw donors to make the campaign donations to pro-Obama groups.

