A former FBI supervisory special agent has been arrested on charges related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, according to court records.

Jared Wise, who was with the FBI for more than a decade, was arrested this week in Oregon, the records show. He is charged with four federal crimes, including illegally entering and remaining in the Capitol building.

