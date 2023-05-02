A former FBI supervisory special agent has been arrested on charges related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, according to court records.
Jared Wise, who was with the FBI for more than a decade, was arrested this week in Oregon, the records show. He is charged with four federal crimes, including illegally entering and remaining in the Capitol building.
Wise has not yet entered a formal plea.
Investigators say that Wise, who was a special agent and supervisory special agent with the FBI from 2004 through 2017, entered the Capitol on January 6, confronted officers and encouraged other rioters who attacked law enforcement.
When Wise entered the Capitol, according to prosecutors, he "clapped his hands and raised his arms in triumph." He allegedly left the building through a window about 10 minutes later.
After leaving the building, Wise allegedly moved to the Capitol's Upper West Terrace and confronted police officers.
"You guys are disgusting. I'm former—I'm former law enforcement," Wise allegedly told the officers during the interaction, which was captured on body worn cameras. "You're disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can't see it. ... Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!"
Prosecutors say that Wise also encouraged other rioters who were attacking police in front of him, shouting, "Kill 'em! Kill 'em! Kill 'em!"
An FBI spokesperson referred CNN to public court records on the case and did not comment further. CNN has reached out to Wise's attorney for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.