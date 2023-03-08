A former Republican congressional candidate pleaded guilty Wednesday to accepting a campaign contribution that violated campaign finance law.

Lynda Bennett -- who was backed by then-President Donald Trump and his chief of staff Mark Meadows in her 2020 run for Meadows' former House seat in North Carolina -- pleaded guilty to one count of "accepting contributions in the name of another," according to the Justice Department.

