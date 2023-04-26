Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will formally kick off his presidential campaign on Wednesday with a speech in Bentonville, Arkansas, seeking to distinguish himself from the GOP field with his long career in government and "commonsense conservatism."

Previewing his speech, Hutchinson told "CNN This Morning" he plans to address the economy, crime, and border security -- the "significant issues" that fit with his public service record. But the former governor, who's working to build national name recognition, said he will also highlight his personal story of growing up on a farm in a small town.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.