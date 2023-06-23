Florida Supreme Court rules against former Democratic state attorney ousted by DeSantis

Andrew Warren addresses the media in Tampa, Florida, on August 4, 2022, after learning he was suspended of his duties as state attorney by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

 Octavio Jones/Reuters

(CNN) — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Andrew Warren, a state attorney who was ousted by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year, citing an “unreasonable delay” in filing a challenge to the Republican governor’s authority to suspend him.

Warren, a twice-elected Democrat, drew DeSantis’ ire last summer by pledging not to prosecute those who seek or perform abortions or those who provide gender-affirming treatments to transgender people in opposition to state laws backed by DeSantis. The governor then announced he was suspending Warren for “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” as prosecutor for Hillsborough County, home to Tampa.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.