Florida sued over bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth

On March 23, four families in Florida sued the state over new rules prohibiting gender-affirming care for transgender youth, arguing the bans violate the US Constitution and should be thrown out.

 Demetrius Freeman/Reuters/FILE

The two new rules from Florida's Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine prohibit medical professionals in the state from providing gender-affirming care to minors in the state with gender dysphoria, including by administering puberty blockers, providing cross-sex hormone therapy and performing "sex reassignment surgeries, or any other surgical procedures, that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics."

