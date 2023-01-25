Efforts are underway in Florida counties to comply with a law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that requires the approval of books in classroom libraries.

Manatee County School District teachers are experiencing "fear" and "confusion" as the district works to implement HB 1467, which requires that books be pre-approved materials or vetted by a media specialist trained by Florida's Department of Education, according to Pat Barber, president of the Manatee Education Association, the county's teachers' union.

CNN's Sharif Paget and Steve Contorno contributed to this report.

