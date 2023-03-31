The Florida Senate gave final passage to a bill Thursday that will allow people to carry a concealed weapon in public without a government-issued permit, a top priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The legislation will also end an existing state requirement to undergo training before carrying a concealed weapon outside the home. Applicants for a permit must currently demonstrate competency with a gun by taking a firearm safety or training course. The application process for a permit also includes a background check, which will also no longer be required if the bill is signed into law.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.