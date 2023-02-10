Florida lawmakers on Friday approved an expansion of Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial program to relocate migrants, giving the Republican leader authority to transport individuals from anywhere in the country.

The measure, now headed to DeSantis' desk after passing the GOP-led House on a 77-34 vote, would allow his administration to pick up where the governor left off last year when he sent two planes of migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. The attention-grabbing act thrust DeSantis into the middle of the national debate on immigration, earning the potential 2024 hopeful praise from conservatives and widespread condemnation from migrant advocacy groups and the White House.

