Florida House passes six-week abortion ban, sending bill to DeSantis' desk

On April 13, the Florida House approved a bill that would ban most abortions after six weeks, legislation Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated he supports as he prepares to enter the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

 Wilfredo Lee/AP/FILE

The Florida House on Thursday approved a bill that would ban most abortions after six weeks, legislation Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated he supports as he prepares to enter the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

The bill would make Florida one of the most restrictive states in the country to obtain an abortion and follows moves by other Republican-led states to swiftly to curb the procedure since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. The measure, which passed the state Senate on April 3, now heads to DeSantis' desk for his signature.

